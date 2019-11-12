Never give up: Holocaust survivor shares her story of triumph

Most people know the story of Anne Frank, the young girl whose diary was published after dying in a concentration camp in Germany. Frank was her childhood friend and stepsister. Schloss helped publish her diary after the war. Now, Schloss is sharing her story.
“When I came back from Auschwitz, I wanted to talk,” Schloss said. “I wanted to tell people the terrible things that had happened.”
At 13-years-old, Schloss’s family was forced to go into hiding for two years, until they stayed at a double-agent’s home who turned them over to the Nazi’s. Schloss and her mother survived but lost her father and brother to the concentration camps.
“A lot of people go through, luckily not through this terrible thing, but through difficult periods in your life, ” said Schloss, “and sometimes they give up, they can’t cope with it, they get depressed and even commit suicide… and this is something as well I want to highlight.”
Today her mantra is simple… never give up.
“Life goes up and down, nobody has only downsides, there is always a silver lining. Yes, I will have some difficulties, but I’m strong enough to cope with it because I know things are going to get better.”
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).