New affordable housing project construction in Phoenix begins soon

Posted by Maximus Osburn March 26, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Phoenix will soon see the construction of a new affordable housing community which will provide 72 new units.

The Pacific Flats housing community is aimed to provide affordable housing to families recovering from the 2020 Almeda Fire. The property will consist of five three story buildings and a clubhouse with amenities like a fitness center. It’s located just off of South Pacific Highway, on the 4000 block north of downtown.

Pacific Flats is a collaboration of affordable housing development companies: Commonwealth Development Corporation and WNC & Associates Inc. Construction will start within the next few weeks. Eric Swanson, the city manager of Phoenix says that they’re looking forward to more affordable housing options for residents,

“This is going to help bring back some of the fire victims back into the community and as the Almeda Fire raged through this area, we lost a lot of population, a lot of structures, so having this 72-unit project being built in the city of Phoenix, now that we annexed it, we’re excited.”

Pacific Flats is projected to be complete by summer of 2025.

Another affordable housing project is also being built, called the Phoenix Corner. Construction on that project is set for a later date due to some delays.

Maximus Osburn
