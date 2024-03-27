Federal grant for Oregon diaper supplies for families in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – Klamath and Lake Community Action Services will be providing diaper supplies to families in need as part of a statewide diaper distribution.

It’s through a grant given to the Community Action Partnership of Oregon and the non-profit PDX Diaper Bank, by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. PDX Diaper Bank provides no cost diapers and diaper supplies to low-income families.

The partners say that for families experiencing poverty, having access to diapers has a positive impact on their ability to afford other necessities, like daycare, family health and more. Klamath and Lake Community Action Services says it will coordinate with other community partners to obtain referrals for families in need.

