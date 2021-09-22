New ‘Cultural Trust’ mural unveiled at Rogue Valley-Medford Intl. Airport

The mural, dubbed ‘Celebrate! Oregon’ showcases the state and its diverse cultures.
The artwork was created by Eugene-based artist, Liza Burns.
The full-scale mural is also being showcased at the Eugene, Portland, and Redmond airports.
“The design challenge here was very intense and very hard, you start with a background that is 11 inches by 5 inches, it has to be background and foreground at the same time,” said Burns.
Several people spoke at the event including Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer, the Medford Arts Commission, and more.
The event also featured traditional Mexican folk dancing.
