New development in east Medford raising concerns with residents

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new development could be coming to a busy east Medford intersection—and it’s causing some concern for residents.
Plans for a new coffee kiosk, convenience store, car wash and gas station are in the works on east McAndrews and Springbrook.
The east Medford neighborhood is almost exclusively residential.
“I don’t see why we would need another one,” said concerned resident Judy Farnsworth. “The traffic would increase, the noise level would increase, the pollution would increase.
Farnsworth lives across the street from the site being considered. She said she’s talked with so many residents against it—she’s taking action.
“I’m petitioning to get a petition going against it that if I get a petition going they will all sign it,” Farnsworth said speaking about neighbor involvement.
Supporters tell NBC5 News it’d be great to have a coffee kiosk in the area.
No matter your opinion, the city says the more people they have at the public hearing on April 19th, the bigger the impact.
