422 Oregon bridges found to be “structurally deficient”

SALEM, Ore. – A new report says 422 Oregon bridges are in bad shape.
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association released its 2019 bridge report and found that just over 5% of the state’s bridges are “structurally deficient.”
Those include the Cave Man Bridge in Grants Pass, and the Barnett Road overpass in Medford.
However, both of those bridges recently underwent work and ODOT said if the engineers were to come out and do a new assessment, the results would likely be very different.