New FBI report reveals active shooter incidents increased from 2020 to 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —It’s been a rough few weeks for mass shootings in the US. And if you think you’ve noticed an increase in them in recent years, the FBI says the data agrees with you.

A report released by the FBI dives into active shooter incidents in the US last year. It designated 61 shootings, as active shooter incidents. An active shooter is defined as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.

From 2020 to 2021, the FBI saw a 52% increase in active shooters. Most of them, the data shows, are men.

“I will tell you the vast majority of these attackers are male versus female and the vast majority of attackers come from the age range of 18 to 49,” said Kieran Ramsey, Special Agent In Charge, Oregon FBI.

In 2021, the month of June had the most active shooters, with 12. December had the lowest amount, with 1.

You can view the report here.