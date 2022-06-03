An Ashland car dealer is helping homeless youth, June 4th

An Ashland car dealer is helping homeless youth on June 4th and you can help. All you need to do is come in and take a test drive.

TC Chevy in Ashland is partnering with the Maslow Project, a Medford non-profit that specializes in helping homeless kids and their families. The dealership is the title sponsor of Maslow’s annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway this summer.

Its purpose is to fill backpacks with school supplies and to give to teens and kids facing homelessness before school starts back up. On June 4th, at the dealer’s Summer Test Drive Kick Off Event, TC Chevy will give away one backpack full of school supplies to a child in need for each test drive taken.

“It’s a privilege to be able to give back to our community, and we couldn’t do it without our great customers and the people that come to do business here so for us it’s a really easy way to give back, and there’s no better group to be able to support than our youth because our youth are our future,” said Derek Deboer, Owner of TC Chevrolet.

Deboer says this is the first of many contributions to the Maslow Project. He says the dealership has made a three-year commitment to the project and is looking forward to supporting them along the way.