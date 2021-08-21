New Klamath Co. Judge gets sworn in

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County has a new Circuit Court judge. The honorable Kelly Kritzer was sworn in on Friday.
She got her start as an attorney in Klamath County. She’s practiced law in the area for almost two decades.
“My daughter will start at Oregon State University in the fall. And at first, I thought boy what am I gonna do when she’s gone, I have a full plate now,” said Judge Kritzer.
Judge Kritzer is taking the place of Judge Cameron Wogan on the bench. Her term is ends in 2023.
