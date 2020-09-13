Home
New Level 3 evacuations for Brattain Fire outside Paisley

PAISLEY, Ore. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced new evacuation information for the Brattain Fire outside Paisley Sunday evening.

  • Level 3
    · All of Paisley – from Red House Lane (north of Paisley), south on Highway 31 to Valley Falls/the junction with U.S. Hwy 395.
    · All of Clover Flat Road from the intersection with Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) south to Valley Falls.
  • Level 1
    · From Red House Lane north along Highway 31 to the intersection with Government Harvey Road/Forest Road 29.

The Red Cross has an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview (1900 North 4th St.). There will be fire information there as well.

For those in the evacuation area, it is anticipated there will be congestion on Hwy 31, fire traffic and temporary loss of power. Please use caution leaving the area.

