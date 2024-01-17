New program to help those in open municipal court cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford’s Municipal Court is launching a new program, to help individuals with open municipal court cases.

It’s called the Medford Community Outreach Court.

Instead of making municipal court appearances, you can go to a neutral location where court staff are able to help you with your case.

Medford Municipal Court Judge, Virginia Greer, said that it will help those who face obstacles when it comes to going to court.

She also said she hopes it will benefit those who have a ‘fear’ of going into a formalized court system,

“We’re hoping to make it so that it’s a less intimidating environment, people are more willing to engage, and I think once they’re more willing to engage, maybe they’ll be more willing to have conversations about the services they need. Whether it’s mental health services, help finding housing, etcetera.”

At the community outreach court, there will also be people who can connect visitors to specific resources.

However, the community outreach court will not be able to assist with domestic violence, felonies or juvenile cases.

The first outreach court event will take place Wednesday (1/17/2024), at 2 p.m. at the Kelly shelter in Medford.

They are planning on making it a monthly resource.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.