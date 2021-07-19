Night flying operations to start for Air Force training out of Kingsley Field

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls will again have jets taking off and landing starting tomorrow (Monday) night.
The 173rd fighter wing will conduct night flying operations again as part of its training through Thursday night.
Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15-C student pilots at Kingsley Field.
The majority of the training will happen east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights.
Flights will take place between approximately 6 and 11 p.m.
Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns.
