Home
Bootleg Fire nears 300k acres, prompts more evacuations

Bootleg Fire nears 300k acres, prompts more evacuations

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — The Bootleg Fire is now estimated at 298,662 acres and is 22% contained.

Crews battling the fire say the east side of the fire continues to be problematic.  Additional evacuation levels have been implemented in Lake County due to increased activity on the Bootleg Fire.

There is a Level 2 “Be Set” notice for Forest Service Road 29 and Hwy 31 Junction to the top of Government Harvey Pass, east to Slide Lake Trailhead, and back north to Hwy 31. This includes the Monument Rock Area.

There are now Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations for Picture Rock Pass, the Ana Subdivision, the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley, south of Paisley along Clover Flat Road to Moss Pass.

There are evacuation shelters located at the Daly Middle School Auditorium in Lakeview, the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls and La Pine Middle School.

For a list of all updated evacuations, here is a detailed map: https://kcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4bfb02b41eb7473ca95b04c3cbd1da21

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »