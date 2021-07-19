Bootleg Fire nears 300k acres, prompts more evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — The Bootleg Fire is now estimated at 298,662 acres and is 22% contained.
Crews battling the fire say the east side of the fire continues to be problematic. Additional evacuation levels have been implemented in Lake County due to increased activity on the Bootleg Fire.
There is a Level 2 “Be Set” notice for Forest Service Road 29 and Hwy 31 Junction to the top of Government Harvey Pass, east to Slide Lake Trailhead, and back north to Hwy 31. This includes the Monument Rock Area.
There are now Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations for Picture Rock Pass, the Ana Subdivision, the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley, south of Paisley along Clover Flat Road to Moss Pass.
There are evacuation shelters located at the Daly Middle School Auditorium in Lakeview, the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls and La Pine Middle School.
For a list of all updated evacuations, here is a detailed map: https://kcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4bfb02b41eb7473ca95b04c3cbd1da21
Anna Weeks is the anchor of NBC5 News at 5 and 11 and Your Place @7 with Anna Weeks. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna loves exploring Southern Oregon. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and watching sports.