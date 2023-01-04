Night skiing starts soon on Mount Ashland

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Night skiing on Mount Ashland starts on January 5th.

Mount Ashland is inviting skiers of all levels, to experience its lower mountain in a completely different way.

Organizers said the beginner and intermediate slopes will be open. They said night skiing offers a much quieter and less crowded experience, than day skiing.

Organizers said night skiing is perfect for college students, who want to hit the slopes after class.

“I would say that it’s all about the community, you get to meet some really great people and do something that is really cool. If you’re going to school in Ashland, skiing at Mount Ashland is one of the best things that could be a part of your college experience,” said Andrew Gast, General Manager of Mt. Ashland.

Gast said starting January 5th, night skiing will be offered on Thursdays and Fridays till 9 pm, through mid-March.