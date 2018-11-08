No money for Eagle Point schools after bond fails

Parents and teachers are reacting after an Eagle Point school bond failed to pass in Tuesday’s election.
The bond would have been used to build a new school in White City and address safety issues in existing buildings.
NBC5 News spoke to the president of the Eagle Point Education Association, Amanda O’Sullivan, who said while they’re saddened the bond wasn’t supported, they’re not going to stop fighting for their schools.
“It’s all about the kids, it’s all about their needs,” O’Sullivan said, “and we’re just hoping that we can push forward. Maybe in the spring, or you know, next fall. Just keep trying. Keep trying to get the bond on the measure.”
Teachers said even though some of their schools are brand new, others like Table Rock, have issues like poor ventilation and collapsing ceilings.