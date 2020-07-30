Home
Northern California airport receives $3.2 million to improve runway

DUNSMUIR, Ca. — Northern California U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa announced grant funding will go toward improving northern California airports.

Three grants totaling over $3.5 million is being split between Dunsmuir, Red Bluff and Rogers Field airports.
Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott Airport is receiving the bulk of the funding at just over $3.2 million.

The funding will go towards reconstructing the taxiway and rehabilitating the runway.

“It has constant exposure to sunlight, there’s cracking and sections where there are bumps and its the kind of thing that’s verging on the point of being a hazard landing on that runway,” said City Manager of Dunsmuir, Todd Juhasz.

The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration through CARES Act funding.

