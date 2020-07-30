Grant funding for historic mill still un-decided, Chairman of the Board for mill foundation resigns

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point City Council met last night and discussed grant funding for the historic Butte Creek Mill once again – and tabled the decision until August 11th.
This comes after the former Chairman of the Board for the mill’s foundation says the city told her she had to resign in order to secure the grant funding. In a press release sent out this morning, Sue Kupillas said, “The City of Eagle Point has asked for my resignation as a condition of awarding the Butte Creek Mill with the $200,000 dollar grant. It is with great sadness that I resign from this board.”
She recently told NBC5 News the communication between the city and foundation regarding the funding wasn’t good.
She also says the city did not give her a reason as to why she had to resign for the grant to be secured.
The City Administrator for Eagle Point says he doesn’t recall city council requesting that any of the board members resign.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.