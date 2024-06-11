OBRC donates $12k to help provide food assistance across Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is donating $12k to help provide food assistance across the state.

12 food banks and pantries throughout Oregon, including 1st Phoenix Community Center, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank in Klamath Falls and Rogue Food Unites in Ashland are receiving $1k each.

This donation is made through its Containers for Change program, which gives Oregonians a way to donate their 10-cent container refunds to nonprofits.

OBRC Vice President of External Affairs, Devon Morales, says this is all to help support students on summer break who rely on food assistance programs.

