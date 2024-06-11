Ashland Chef nominated for James Beard Best Chef Award

MEDFORD, Ore.- An Ashland Chef is nominated for the James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific Award for a second time in a row.

Each year the James Beard Awards try to recognize the talent and achievement of exceptional culinary artists.

Josh Dorcak, the Chef for MÄS in Ashland, was one of the four nominees for the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific Award last year and was nominated for the award again this year.

Even though he didn’t take home the win, James Beard Foundation CEO, Clare Reichenbach, says being nominated for the award is a huge achievement.

“Tonight is about celebration, a celebration of excellence across the culinary ecosystem and tonight we honor and applaud all the nominees,” Reichenbach said.

According to the New York Times, MÄS was one of the fifty best restaurants in America in 2022.

So, for those who want to have a meal from a highly acclaimed chef, make your reservation at masashland.com.

