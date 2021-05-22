ODF getting helicopter with night vision to help in 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – ODF is getting a ‘night flight’ to help spot fires in the evening. The agency is getting helicopters equipped with night vision this august.
While it’s already approved, they won’t be used until next fire season. ODF says it will take time to train pilots on how to use it.
“We can get a lot done with our air resources. It’s really handy to have, especially when we have fires in remote locations or on steep terrain. So being able to utilize that after dark will give us a huge advantage,” said Natalie Weber, ODF – Southwest Dist.
ODF also told NBC5 News they are working on getting other resources for our area. But nothing is official yet.
