ODF stops the spread of escaped debris burn by Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. —Firefighters stopped the spread of an escaped debris burn earlier Monday evening, just outside of Gold Hill.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the debris burn was reported on the 1300 block of Sardine Creek Road, around 4:15.

Multiple agencies were able to quickly line and mop up the fire.

ODF says the fire was caused by a debris burn pile that escaped during a change in the wind’s direction.

It’s always a good idea to have a water source nearby and to monitor your debris piles.

It could mean one less fire in the valley this spring.