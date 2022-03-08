ODF stops the spread of escaped debris burn by Gold Hill

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 7, 2022

GOLD HILL, Ore. —Firefighters stopped the spread of an escaped debris burn earlier Monday evening, just outside of Gold Hill.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the debris burn was reported on the 1300 block of Sardine Creek Road, around 4:15.

Multiple agencies were able to quickly line and mop up the fire.

ODF says the fire was caused by a debris burn pile that escaped during a change in the wind’s direction.

It’s always a good idea to have a water source nearby and to monitor your debris piles.

It could mean one less fire in the valley this spring.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content