OHA: Only 50% of long-term care workers in Jackson, Josephine counties are vaccinated

The report reveals how many long-term care workers and residents are fully vaccinated.
The OHA’s long-term care facility report states eastern and southern Oregon facilities are among the lowest vaccinated rates in the state.
The OHA has set a 75% vaccination goal for long-term care facilities in the state.
The report reveals that most residents at long-term care facilities are vaccinated more than the staff who care for them. In Jackson and Josephine Counties, 86% of long-term care residents are fully vaccinated, but only 50% of the staff at our local facilities are fully vaccinated.
In eastern Oregon, it’s even worse, at 79% and 46% respectively.
Across the entire state, 62% of long-term care workers are vaccinated, with residents 84% vaccinated.
“We see in health care settings or health care workers, in general, are the same types of concern in the general public. Individuals being concerned about vaccine side effects, potentially missing work, the fact these vaccines are new,” said OHA’s Dr. Rebecca Pierce.
The report from the OHA is based on data collected voluntarily from long-term care facilities.
Dr. Pierce says upcoming data from this month is going to be required from all long-term care facilities in the state.
The OHA says it hopes vaccine incentives will motivate health care workers to get vaccinated.
