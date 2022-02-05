OHSU forecast: COVID-19 hospitalizations to peak statewide this weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The number of Oregonians hospitalized with Covid will peak this weekend, then begin to steadily drop. That’s according to OHSU’s latest forecast, out Thursday.

Dr. Peter Graven says Oregon hospitals are expected to remain under severe strain through February. But Dr. Graven says actions to reduce the spread of Covid-19 have paid off. Oregon is experiencing a lower rate of severe illness than states on the east coast.

“The whole state is starting to move together in reaching the peak and then we do expect it to be declining probably next week, so that is mostly good news,” said Dr. Peter Graven.

He expects it will be much more difficult to generate large new spikes in hospitalizations going forward, even though people’s immunity will wane over time.

Graven says southern Oregon’s peak is now consistent, with the rest of the state.