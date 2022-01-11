OHSU’s latest forecast: Hospitalizations to top Delta surge in coming weeks

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A little more than a week into the new year, OHSU’s latest projection shows the number of Oregonians hospitalized with Covid will exceed the previous Delta peak, back in September.

Oregon Health and Science University is forecasting a peak of 1,652 people hospitalized by the end of this month. OHSU’s Dr. Peter Graven publishes the projections.

He says region 5, which is Jackson and Josephine counties, will see the biggest impact next month after the majority of the state gets hit.

“My guess is the census will start shooting up and because of being smaller towns and rural areas, it may get there slowly but we’re talking a week or two behind at most,” said Dr. Graven.

Dr. Graven says the infections will impact pretty much everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated because Omicron is so contagious. Due to the new data, he reminds people to keep masking up and refrain from gathering in large groups.