OLCC raises allowable THC levels in certain hemp products

Ore. — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is raising the allowable THC levels in certain hemp products.
The OLCC raised the THC per container potency levels to 50 milligrams for hemp concentrates, extracts and tinctures. The change goes into effect starting Feb. 1.
The change doesn’t affect hemp edibles, which are capped at 10 milligrams THC per unit and 1 milligram per serving.
The new limits are still a fraction of what similar marijuana products contain.
