Olsrud Community Playground rebuilding effort starts Spring 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The rebuilding effort at the Olsrud Community Playground will start in the spring.

In February of 2023, Medford Fire responded to a fire at Bear Creek Park’s popular playground. A section of the playground, which was called “The Tot Lot”, was destroyed in the overnight fire. Medford Parks and Recreation says they’ll soon begin the rebuild now that they have the funding from the insurance claim.

“It’ll be substantially similar to what was there before except for… there are a couple of things that will be upgraded because, in the intervening years, Leathers & Associates has upgraded those particular pieces of equipment or gone to something different that’s better,” Medford Parks and Rec. Director Rich Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal also added the city plans on enhancing the lighting at the park in hopes of preventing future wrong-doings to the playground. The work is scheduled to start February, in the hopes that it will be back open to the public by the beginning of summer.

The Medford Police investigation into the fire is still ongoing with no new developments. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.