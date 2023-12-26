Kansas man arrested in Wimer

WIMER, Ore. – A Kansas man is behind bars tonight, locally, for child sex abuse.

The United States Marshal Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force to track down the suspect.

51-year-old Ben J. Baxter of Kansas was wanted on a felony charge of sodomy with a child under the age of 14.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a crime happened between June 27th and July 1st of this year.

Baxter was arrested around 2:30 Friday afternoon at a remote residence in Wimer. Although Baxter wrapped multiple phones in aluminum foil to avoid detection, he was unsuccessful.

He is now in Jackson County jail awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

