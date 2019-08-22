Home
Opening day for the Oregon Wine Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The week-long Oregon Wine Experience opens Thursday to crowds of wine enthusiasts.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of volunteers. Hundreds of volunteers to be exact.

Each day the wine experience takes on a different theme and a different layout.

That requires a team of nearly 300 crew members to rearrange the event to fit whatever the night calls for.

“We make sure that we have enough heavy lifters on-site to move them into the right position then we bring in a boatload of volunteers to get all of the table clothes on and the silverware set and all that kind of thing,” said Ashley Myers with the Asante Foundation.

Thursday Night is the ‘Medal Celebration’ announcing the winning Oregon wines.

Over the course of the weekend, organizers expect to go through nearly 2,000 bottles of wine.

The event benefits Asanta Foundation and Asante’s Children’s Miracle Network.

