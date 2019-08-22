Opening day for the Oregon Wine Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The week-long Oregon Wine Experience opens Thursday to crowds of wine enthusiasts.
The event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of volunteers. Hundreds of volunteers to be exact.
Each day the wine experience takes on a different theme and a different layout.
That requires a team of nearly 300 crew members to rearrange the event to fit whatever the night calls for.
“We make sure that we have enough heavy lifters on-site to move them into the right position then we bring in a boatload of volunteers to get all of the table clothes on and the silverware set and all that kind of thing,” said Ashley Myers with the Asante Foundation.
Thursday Night is the ‘Medal Celebration’ announcing the winning Oregon wines.
Over the course of the weekend, organizers expect to go through nearly 2,000 bottles of wine.
The event benefits Asanta Foundation and Asante’s Children’s Miracle Network.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.