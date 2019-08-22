“I’m not a neglectful mom!” – body cameras show emotional hot car rescue in Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPNX) – An Arizona mom is charged with child abuse after leaving her young child in the back seat of a parked car.
Amazingly, her child was not seriously hurt by the situation that was all captured on a police officer’s body camera.
The video may difficult to watch but while you watch it, keep in mind Stacey Holly is a mom who once thought it wasn’t possible for her to do something like this.
In an interview with police, Holly said, “I think that these people who do it who you see on TV. I’m like, ‘God how stupid are they? To leave their kids in the car?’ And then it happened.”
Holly told Goodyear investigators about something she once thought was unthinkable. “I pulled her out and I just don’t’ know. I honestly don’t know how it happened!”
Video shows the raw moments she realized she did just that. “I don’t’.. I’m freaking out, I just… I don’t know how it happened. Like how do you forget your baby?”
Her 6-year-old cried as paramedics put her baby sister on a stretcher back in June. “I love you honey. I’m sorry, I know, I know, I know I’m sorry.”
Holly, her sister, and Holly’s two daughters went to Target in Goodyear. Holly said she took her 6-year-old, but the two somehow forgot her baby. “We went into Target and didn’t’ look in the back seat. We didn’t do it on purpose obviously. We just are stupid and forgot we have a baby with us.”
Temperatures outside were in the triple digits
“I can’t believe the kid survived that long,” one first responder said at the scene. They were shocked the infant wasn’t in worse condition. “You’re lucky on this one, man. Thirty minutes without it running. It’s a long time. It’s a little, little baby.”
Police kept Holly for questioning as paramedics wheeled her 5-month-old off to PCH.
Holly is charged with child abuse.
As for everyone with kids, experts recommend leaving something you need, like your phone, wallet or purse in the backseat, so you have to check there, before getting out of the car.