Oregon changes COVID-19 exposure guidelines in schools

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 17, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —New guidance is being released from state health officials, to update contact tracing at K-12 schools. Under the new guidance, Oregon will no longer consider masked contact, in certain settings, to be an exposure, regardless of distancing.

That means contact tracing will not need to happen in school buses, classrooms, bathrooms, hallways, and school-related extracurricular activities, where universal masking is implemented. Klamath County Public Health, says this will help schools shift resources to identify close contacts in higher-risk exposures, like indoor unmasked exposures.

“We’re really excited to see the changes in the guidance related to COVID-19 when it comes to our K-12 school systems, with ventilation, social distancing, masking our schools are in a really good place,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.

Klamath County Public Health continues to encourage distances of at least 3 feet, in all indoor K-12 settings, to reduce exposure risks.

Jenna King
Jenna King
