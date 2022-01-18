JoCo residents come out to support ‘The Flying Lark’ as 200+ jobs sit in limbo

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Hundreds of Josephine County residents came out Monday supporting a major Grants Pass business, that is facing delays from the state.

Monday The Flying Lark said the future of nearly 300 employees is hanging in the balance.

“It’s been nonstop with people coming in and showing their support filling out postcards, writing letters, and just people saying how excited they are about it,” said Mike Walters, Executive Director of Marketing for The Flying Lark.

Last month, Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma’s TMB Racing Filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Racing Commission asking for the ORC to make a decision and approve its plans to have Historic Horse Racing machines on-site for people to bet on. Ultimately, the ORC said it has to wait for an opinion from the Department of Justice. But that opinion will decide if The Flying Lark‘s application meets constitutional and other legal requirements.

“We’re making this about all Oregonians the [Oregon Native American] Tribes have been along the entire process. We want to make them partners, we want to show them how we think this is actually going to stimulate and help their businesses,” said Walters.

Josephine County residents showed their backing for the project at the fairgrounds Monday. But while there may be plenty of support for the business owned by Boersma locally, delays from the state have its future on hold. That could delay its opening or even shut down the project completely. Costing nearly 300 jobs.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me that are going to be working at the flying lark, and who really have put everything on the line to put themselves out there and get hired and are excited and eager to go. And really, that’s what this is about is saving the jobs in the investment in our community,” said State Rep. Lily Morgan (R).

Josephine County State Representatives Lily Morgan and Duane Stark have endorsed the project and hope the state approves the application.

“When I was young, the Fairgrounds was a place to go for community gatherings. The last 20 years or so it’s really gone away from that hometown feel. It really becomes a community hub again, and an opportunity for generations,” said State Rep. Morgan.

The Flying Lark is unveiling its mascot Tuesday at 3:30 pm in front of its Grants Pass building. Everyone is welcome.