Oregon Health Authority suspends capacity limits for swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls

MEDFORD, Ore. — There are no more COVID-19 capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls because of the excessive heat this weekend.

The Oregon Health Authority said the limits are suspended to help Oregonians stay cool during the heat.

The state said it wants to make sure cooling centers and other indoor facilities don’t have to turn people away because of COVID restrictions.

