Firefighters learn about helicopters during Southern Oregon Wildfire School training

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Firefighters across the valley were able to get some hands-on training with a helicopter this morning.
The training is part of SOWS or the Southern Oregon Wildfire School.
The training focused on teaching the firefighters rotor wash, which direction the plane should go to properly drop water on a fire, where water should be dropped, and much more.
Jenny Vetter, a student at the event, has been a firefighter with the Williams Fire Department for 2 and half years.
She says the training is a huge benefit.
“For me, you know, I spent 20 years at a desk and so to be able to do this – I feel like I should’ve done this a long time ago. There’s nothing like being able to give back to your community,” said Vetter.
The training was 2 hours long and wrapped up in the late afternoon at Denman Wildlife Refuge in White City.
