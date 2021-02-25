Home
Oregon Tech receives 2 grants from Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium

Oregon Tech receives 2 grants from Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Two grants from the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium is allowing Oregon Tech students to research and test new rover submarines.

Oregon Tech says it was granted $14,000.

It says one of the submarines will be used for planet exploration.

It says students are continuing to work on another submarine called ‘Robosub’, which will be competing in an underwater robotics competition this August.

Oregon Tech says the ‘Robo-Sub’ has been created to help better explore water and ice in the solar system.

