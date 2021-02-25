Home
Jackson Co. movie theaters plan on opening March 5

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland-based movie theater company, Coming Attractions, is re-opening Ashland’s Varsity Theater on March 5th.

The Pelican Theater in Klamath Falls is already open. However, both movie theaters will only be open Friday through Sunday.

In the high category, movie theaters can open to 50 people per theater or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

While movie theaters could open this Friday, Coming Attractions said the extra week gives it more time to prepare new and old movies. It also needs to stock up on concessions, like candy and popcorn.

“People still want to get out of the house, I think that’s the bottom line. Especially after this past year people especially want to get out of their house,” said Mike Murin from Coming Attractions.

He told NBC5 News they are doing everything that can to make it a safe experience. If you plan to go, you should prepare to wear a mask and get a temperature check before watching your favorite film.

Cinemark, the Texas company that operates Tinseltown announced Wednesday on its website that it will open its Medford theater on March 5th.

