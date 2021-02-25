Jackson Co. movie theaters plan on opening March 5

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland-based movie theater company, Coming Attractions, is re-opening Ashland’s Varsity Theater on March 5th.
The Pelican Theater in Klamath Falls is already open. However, both movie theaters will only be open Friday through Sunday.
In the high category, movie theaters can open to 50 people per theater or 25% capacity, whichever is less.
While movie theaters could open this Friday, Coming Attractions said the extra week gives it more time to prepare new and old movies. It also needs to stock up on concessions, like candy and popcorn.
“People still want to get out of the house, I think that’s the bottom line. Especially after this past year people especially want to get out of their house,” said Mike Murin from Coming Attractions.
He told NBC5 News they are doing everything that can to make it a safe experience. If you plan to go, you should prepare to wear a mask and get a temperature check before watching your favorite film.
Cinemark, the Texas company that operates Tinseltown announced Wednesday on its website that it will open its Medford theater on March 5th.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]