Oregon Wine Experience cancels in person auction due to thunderstorm

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Wine Experience had to cancel its auction and dinner, after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley Saturday.

Organizers said they had to cancel their Miracle Auction and dinner as soon as the festivities kicked off, because of nearby lightning strikes, and winds that whipped through their tents breaking glasses, they decided to evacuate the tent for the guest’s safety. Organizers said they are planning to host the auction online soon.

“Luckily we are well versed in hosting online auctions so we are hoping that being able to keep it open for a longer period of time, I am confident that the community will come together as it always has and we will make the best of it,” said Marketing Manager, Desirae Myers.

Myers said Sunday’s activities went on as planned. Even without the auction and dinner, they have already raised $1.4 million for Asante’s new Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

