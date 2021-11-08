Over 150 people get vaccinated at new site in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A new COVID-19 vaccination site in Central Point has helped vaccinate around 150 people since it opened last Tuesday.

However, according to Jackson County’s Public Health Officer, it’s going to take a lot more vaccinations to get rid of COVID-19 permanently.

Multiple cars lined up outside of Gate 1.5 at the Jackson County Expo Sunday afternoon, with many people waiting for their chance to get vaccinated against COVID.

“First dose Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, as well as boosters [are available],” said Site Lead at the clinic, Roxane Piedra. Piedra says many people have been taking advantage of driving through for their vaccines.

“We were on closed Friday and Saturday and this morning when we started today at 11, we had at least 20 cars and it’s tripled. We’ve had a really good reception, it’s been really, really good,” she said.

The free event his being organized by the Oregon Health Authority, Jackson County Public Health, and the expo.

No appointment is needed.

Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are not offered here.

Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames, tells us that increased vaccination rates is the only way to create herd immunity.

He believes getting children vaccinated is the next step to creating a safer, COVID-free environment.

“Hopefully soon we’ll have the pediatric dose vaccine from Pfizer and we can start protecting kids and adding to the community immunity that we really need to shut this disease down,” he said.

Dr. Shames says it would take a lot of people, including children, getting vaccinated to reach that point.

“We’re probably needing 80-90% of the population to get vaccinated. That’s a big number, that’s a lot of people, and without achieving that we’re going to continue moving along with people getting infected. People still having to deal with it in the hospitals,” said Dr. Shames.

Jackson County says the pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available in the county this week.

The vaccination site is open on Sundays from 11 to 4 and Monday through Thursday from noon to 6, if you’re interested in getting vaccinated.