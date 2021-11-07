‘Friends of the Children’ Potato Sale raises money for professional tutoring

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — If you’re wanting potatoes for the upcoming holidays and would like to support a good cause at the same time… the annual potato sale for Friends of the Children is happening in Klamath Falls!

The fundraiser sells 20-pound boxes of ‘Cal-Ore’ potatoes for $20 a piece.

The money goes toward the non-profit organization, which provides professional tutoring for kids kindergarten through 12th grade who struggle with school.

Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin was out at the Subaru dealership selling potatoes today but says boxes that don’t sell this afternoon will be sold at local banks in the area and the Subaru dealership until they sell out.

“We so appreciate the support and as I said, this is a huge fundraiser for us. We encourage folks to get them sooner rather than later because they will be gone by Thanksgiving,” said Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin Executive Director, Amanda Squibb.

Squibb says out of 550 boxes, 200 have already sold.

She says you can call Friends of the Children directly to arrange a drop off of potatoes at 541-273-2022.