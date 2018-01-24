Parking and camping fees could increase at Rogue River-Siskiyou National Park

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is proposing parking and camping fee increases for 2018.
In all, the proposal includes increasing fees at cabins or lookouts and adding or increasing fees at several campsites.
The change would also include $5 parking fees for lookout sites that are currently free of charge.
To view all the proposed fees, click here.
According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service the additional revenue would be used to create three new lookout areas and cabin rentals and to convert five small campgrounds into a large single-group camping facility, as well as to maintain current facilities and provide visitor services.
The RRSNF maintain that their fees have not budged in the past eight to ten years. The release states the proposed price adjustments would make their park more consistent with other National Forest Sites in the area.
The RRSNF is welcoming community input on the proposal. Details on upcoming public meetings have yet to be announced, but will be posted on their website here.
Written comments on the proposals can be mailed to Rogue River-Siskiyou N.F. ATTN: Recreation fees, 3040 Biddle Road, Medford, OR 97504.
Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]