Pedestrian struck on Hwy 199 near Kerby

KERBY, Ore. — All lanes of Redwood Highway at milepost 25 near Kerby were shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Oregon State Police, fire and medical units responded. ODOT said motorists traveling between Cave Junction and Grants Pass should seek alternate routes.

All lanes were reopened around 9:18 p.m. Saturday night.

