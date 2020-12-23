Pfizer vaccines are headed to a long-term care facility in Klamath Falls

Plum Ridge – Marquis is teaming up with Consonus, a private pharmacy, to distribute and vaccinate its retirement community on December 28th.
The director of operations says out of 75 residents, only 4 are opting out of getting the Pfizer vaccine.
She says at this time, 50% of the staff is also wanting to get vaccinated.
“Being able to be one of the first to help the road to recovery and being able to reconnect our residents and families… we’re excited to take that first step,” said Director of Operations, Erin Sprando.
Sprando says because the vaccine must be kept at a very cold temperature, they can’t be out of the deep freeze for long. Because of this, the vaccinations will last for a day.
She says in total, it will be a 6-hour process from beginning to end.
