Pheasant Field Farms pumpkin patch open through October

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s the first weekend of fall and Pheasant Field Farms Harvest Festival is now open for fun activities.

In its 16th year, Pheasant Field Farms has an array of family activities including a cow train, animal exhibits, hayrides, and a pumpkin patch.

Admission for adults is $6.00. Kids 6 and under are $4.00.

Pheasant Field Farms Harvest Festival is open every weekend through October from 10 a.m – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com 

