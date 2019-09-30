Pheasant Field Farms pumpkin patch open through October

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s the first weekend of fall and Pheasant Field Farms Harvest Festival is now open for fun activities.
In its 16th year, Pheasant Field Farms has an array of family activities including a cow train, animal exhibits, hayrides, and a pumpkin patch.
Admission for adults is $6.00. Kids 6 and under are $4.00.
Pheasant Field Farms Harvest Festival is open every weekend through October from 10 a.m – 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]