Phoenix High School students participate in Skills USA Masonry Competition

PHOENIX, Ore. – Students at Phoenix High School braved the heat and rolled up their sleeves Friday for a special competition.

Students were given training, blueprints, and three hours to complete a composite brick and block project as part of the Skills USA Masonry Competition.

The day was hot and the competition was stiff, but all students were there to gain skills and have fun.

“If I wanted to do this after high school, I think it’d be easier knowing that I have the experience,” Julien Montez, a Phoenix High School student told NBC5.

Another student, Jason Sexton explained the skills he was learning, “you got to put them in line, you have to make sure it has to be level, and just all of that is fun.”

The winner will be announced at the Skills USA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Albany.

