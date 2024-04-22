Curry County SAR recovers body of fallen hiker near Natural Bridges

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office SAR team recovered the body of a 69-year-old California man who had fallen from the coastal trail near Natural Bridges Sunday.

According to police, dispatch received a call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a hiker who said he saw a person on the rocks below him. The location was approximately 12 miles north of Brookings near Natural Bridges.

Search and Rescue members with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office rappelled approximately 300 feet down steep terrain. The victim was identified as Richard Ehrhart of San Jose, California. According to the sheriff’s office, Ehrhart was separated from his wife who had hiked back to their car, unknowing that her husband had fallen.

With the assistance of Cape Ferello and the Brookings Fire Department along with an officer with the USFS, Search and Rescue team members were able to carry Ehrhart’s body back to the parking area.

“We here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Ehrhart. We also want to remind everyone of the dangers of hiking the coastal trails, and to please be safe. ”

OSP is leading the investigation into the incident.

