Podcast launched by Rogue Valley men, dubbed ‘DadCast,’ growing a following

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. —Two Rogue Valley dads are sharing their challenges through a podcast, and it’s been growing in popularity!

At the start of the pandemic, two southern Oregon dads were looking for an outlet to decompress, as they battled their own personal issues.

42-year-old Grants Pass man Nik Martin has six children. His youngest son ended up in the NICU after being born with a long list of health issues. His good friend and Medford man, 47-year-old JP Pierce, was going through similar family problems. His wife was battling breast cancer at the time.

“We were looking for an outlet to blow off some steam, something where we could talk about our issues,” said Pierce.

That’s when the podcast, they’ve dubbed DadCast was born. It’s hope, to shine a light on the important role dads have, and maybe during the process, help a few dads become better fathers along the way. They say any topic is fair game.

“We hit on everything from newborns to dealing with teenagers, to parents who have adult kids asking for advice, it runs everything,” said Martin,

Martin has a background in concert promotions, Pierce worked in radio, so the two worked well together. They even started welcoming celebrity guests on their weekly shows. But the podcast isn’t just for dads only, its open to anyone.

“My goal is to let other parents know, hey you’re not alone, we got you’re back and if we can help someone have a better day with it that’s awesome, that’s my goal,” said Martin.

And people are noticing. Since their start, they’ve gotten close to a million views on youtube, and almost 300,000 social media followers across the board.

“We’re by no means the shining example of what a perfect parent is but we like to think we’re doing our best to get there,” said Pierce.

The men release their podcasts once a week. To keep up with DadCast, visit dadcast.co