Seeking water help, So. Oregon/No. California county leaders send letter to Bureau of Reclamation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Some elected leaders in northern California and southern Oregon are asking the Bureau of Reclamation to take steps, to replenish water for many in the Klamath Basin.

Leaders in Siskiyou, Modoc, and Klamath counties all drafted a letter earlier this month to the commissioner of the bureau.

Over the last several months, the group has been meeting regularly with operators of the Klamath Project and Bureau of Reclamation, to find a solution to ease some of the groundwater issues the basin is having.

With the Klamath Project getting zero water deliveries, many wells went dry, leaving some people without basic drinking water.

The letter says, that going nearly 2 years without water introduced to the A Canal, could be catastrophic.

“We would like to see a water up plan, I would like to see it today, I did receive a draft that I’m reviewing now from Klamath Irrigation District, I wanna see the bureau of reclamation and them to be working together on that plan,” said Derrick DeGroot, Klamath County Commissioner.

The letter asks the bureau to replenish dry wells by diverting water to the canals, as soon as possible.