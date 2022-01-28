Seeking water help, So. Oregon/No. California county leaders send letter to Bureau of Reclamation

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 27, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Some elected leaders in northern California and southern Oregon are asking the Bureau of Reclamation to take steps, to replenish water for many in the Klamath Basin.
Leaders in Siskiyou, Modoc, and Klamath counties all drafted a letter earlier this month to the commissioner of the bureau.

Over the last several months, the group has been meeting regularly with operators of the Klamath Project and Bureau of Reclamation, to find a solution to ease some of the groundwater issues the basin is having.

With the Klamath Project getting zero water deliveries, many wells went dry, leaving some people without basic drinking water.

The letter says, that going nearly 2 years without water introduced to the A Canal, could be catastrophic.

“We would like to see a water up plan, I would like to see it today, I did receive a draft that I’m reviewing now from Klamath Irrigation District, I wanna see the bureau of reclamation and them to be working together on that plan,” said Derrick DeGroot, Klamath County Commissioner.

The letter asks the bureau to replenish dry wells by diverting water to the canals, as soon as possible.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.