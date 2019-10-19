Police continue to search for answers in Medford’s taxi cab murder

MEDFORD, Ore. — This Sunday marks seven years since Valley Cab driver Huey Huson was killed. It’s one of the few unsolved homicides in Medford.
Murdered on his birthday, Huson’s death left many in the community shocked and has left his family without answers for years.
On the night of October 20th, Huson was picking up a fare from Howiee’s in Downtown Medford. The next morning, his car was discovered abandoned in a Downtown Medford parking lot. His body was discovered in North Medford. Police said they’ve gotten a lot of tips over the years, but nothing has led to an arrest. Huey’s 96-year-old mother said she just wants to know who did it.
“He was was just the greatest person,” Bettie Huson, mother of Huey Huson said. “Everybody loved him and he knew people and people knew him and it was really hard to see something happen to your dear one.”
Huson was robbed so police believe the crime was random. They said cab robberies and murders are rare across the nation which has made this case difficult to solve.
NBC5 news will bring you the latest ton this case and the steps they’ve taken the last seven years to try and crack it on Sunday.
