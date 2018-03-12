Police increasing patrols around Caveman Bridge

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is increasing night time patrols around Caveman Bridge.
The bridge is currently undergoing renovations.
According to police, the construction zone has been hit by vandals and thieves.
Signs have gone missing, items have been knocked down, and there was even a report of someone defecating in the area.
Operations Lieutenant Misty English says the increased patrols will include drive-bys and foot patrols.
“Checking around their secured fence area, checking underneath the bridge, looking to see if anybody is hanging out under the bridge or if there’s any new vandalism or signs that somebody has been in there,” Lt. English said.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety hopes the more visible police presence is the less likely people will be to hang out by the bridge.