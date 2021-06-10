Police respond to ‘threats of shooting’ at high school in northern California

CRESCENT CITY, Ca. — The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office and Crescent City Police responded to a possible armed subject at the Del Norte High School 8th grade graduation ceremony this evening around 8 p.m.
Police say dispatch received a call from someone who said they were armed with a rifle and a handgun.
The person told dispatch they were at the graduation ceremony and they were going to start shooting.
It says several agencies responded to the scene and escorted people out of the area.
The person threatening to shoot has not been identified and the Crescent City Police Department is investigating the source of the phone call.
Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 707-464-4191.
