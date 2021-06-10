Ashland celebrates SOU softball’s national title win Wednesday

ASHLAND, Ore — The city of Ashland celebrated Southern Oregon University’s softball team after capturing its second straight NAIA championship.
The Raiders capped off a 55-6 season after sweeping conference rival Oregon Tech Owls in the world series championship – which was held last Wednesday in Columbus, Georgia.
The team was escorted throughout the city by the Ashland Police Department. They were then met by parents and community members at Lithia Park for the trophy presentation.
SOU’s President Linda Schott formally presented the trophy to the team. They were of the few teams able to participate this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We collectively knew how fortunate we were to have the opportunity to play, while others in our school weren’t as lucky,” Fifth year senior catcher and outfielder Allie Stines said at the presentation. “Representing SOU and other athletes here, has always been on the forefront of our minds.”
